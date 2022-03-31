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Ι. ΠΑΠΑΖΗΣΗΣ - Η ΚΡΙΣΙΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ ΚΑΙ Ο ΑΜΥΘΗΤΟΣ ΟΡΥΚΤΟΣ ΘΗΣΑΥΡΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ
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59 views • March 31, 2022
Ο καλεσμένος σήμερα της 'ΟδύσσειαςΤV' ο δημοσιογράφος, παρουσιαστής & συγγραφέας Ιωάννης Παπαζήσης, (καί ερευνητής) μέσα σέ μία περίπου ώρα, άνοιξε καί έθιξε τρομερά θέματα 'ταμπού', όπως τό πετρέλαιο στήν χώρα μας, γενικώτερα τά κοιτάσματα που δέν μας άφησαν ποτέ οι ξένοι ΠΑΤΡΩΝΕΣ ούτε νά αγγίξουμε, αλλά καί τό ΟΥΡΑΝΙΟ που επίσης ΠΑΡΙΣΤΑΝΟΥΝ ότι δέν έχουμε....
Μίλησε γιά τά Σκόπια, τήν Μακεδονία καί τό ξεπούλημά της, αλλά καί τήν μασωνία. Νά τόν έχει πάντα καλά ο Θεός, μέ υγεία.
Μίλησε γιά τά Σκόπια, τήν Μακεδονία καί τό ξεπούλημά της, αλλά καί τήν μασωνία. Νά τόν έχει πάντα καλά ο Θεός, μέ υγεία.
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