VAX POISONED HALL OF FAME NBA PLAYER DIES EXPECTEDLY

REST IN PEACE Jerry West.
Julius Erving COVID-19 Vaccine PSA
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=BduFxXmReSA
Feb 22, 2021
"One thing I have in common with some of the other Hall of Famers is we’re never afraid to take the big shot, and today is no different. I’m getting vaccinated for my family, my friends and my community. Let’s do this together. For more information on the vaccines, visit CDC.gov.” - Julius Erving