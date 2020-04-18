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** The 7-Step Recipe for Creating Vaccine Demand **
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34 views • April 18, 2020
** (Amazing Polly) I bet people would be shocked to know that the current head of the World Health Organization was involved in multiple unprosecuted potential crimes against humanity. Corona Task Force Boss Dr. Fauci loves it though. Or maybe the mainstream media has failed so badly he doesn't even know. Too many villains to count.
The Center for Disease Control has become the Marketing arm of "Global Heath's" vaccine mania. What person is the main Vaccine Maniac? Bill Gates. RFK Jr seems to agree.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the man 'leading the war upon Covid-19' for President Trump, is a huge fraud and a globalist tool for their satanic and incredibly sinister agenda's. He is an enemy of America who has long been working to take down the economy and bring in their luciferian 'New World Order' and 'Global Government', and this 'Coronavirus crisis' absolutely pushing 'world government' to the max. Every day we get more and more evidence that this entire 'pandemic scenario' was launched by the 'Democrat deep state' to chill off any investigations into their own massive and treasonous crimes.
** Amazing Polly- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJkOZZrGNEJYDhzVwd24Bfg
The Center for Disease Control has become the Marketing arm of "Global Heath's" vaccine mania. What person is the main Vaccine Maniac? Bill Gates. RFK Jr seems to agree.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the man 'leading the war upon Covid-19' for President Trump, is a huge fraud and a globalist tool for their satanic and incredibly sinister agenda's. He is an enemy of America who has long been working to take down the economy and bring in their luciferian 'New World Order' and 'Global Government', and this 'Coronavirus crisis' absolutely pushing 'world government' to the max. Every day we get more and more evidence that this entire 'pandemic scenario' was launched by the 'Democrat deep state' to chill off any investigations into their own massive and treasonous crimes.
** Amazing Polly- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJkOZZrGNEJYDhzVwd24Bfg
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