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Democrat Sh*tholes Are No Go Zones, Woke Teachers Have Ruined Education & Am I The Only One?
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70 views • December 08, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Media admits, democrat shitholes are no go zones - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/12/06/wow-media-openly-advising-public-to-use-the-safari-rules-when-entering-democrat-municipal-regions/
These teachers are what's wrong with education - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1467950217802575877
Seriously, what happened to teachers - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1467981470765490178
Home school your kids, teachers unions are asshoe - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/teachers-union-portland-proposal?utm_source=lwc-trending&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LWC-Trending%202021-12-06
I think we found a dad of the year candidate - https://twitter.com/KurtSchlichter/status/1468051052087762945
China responds to boycott, it's all theatre - https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/news/china-responds-to-planned-us-diplomatic-boycott-of-beijing-winter-olympics/vi-AARwQkS
Communism has been creeping in for years and we let it - https://allnewspipeline.com/All_Of_These_Things_Were_Long_Ago_Warned_Of.php
Rogan calls CNN what they are, a propaganda network - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/joe-rogan-cnn-propoganda?utm_source=lwc-trending&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LWC-Trending%202021-12-06
Canada says no more Moderna for 12-29 year olds - https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/12/no-more-moderna-doses-for-young-men-after-millions-already-given/
These idiots still can't figure it out - https://www.newsweek.com/nearly-70-hospital-workers-test-positive-covid-after-christmas-meal-malaga-spain-1656401
This should happen every time he speaks - https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1467977030339895302
Baldwin can't take the heat from his little stunt - https://www.theepochtimes.com/alec-baldwin-and-wife-hilaria-delete-twitter-accounts-after-abc-interview_4141226.html?utm_medium=epochtimes&;utm_source=telegram
Baldwin don't like being questioned - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELRxYoMwbks
I thought these elite pedophiles was conspiracy theory - https://nypost.com/2021/12/06/sony-fires-playstation-executive-accused-of-pedophilia/
Perfect example of no power, no more money - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/12/lol-clinton-foundation-donations-delcine-nearly-100-from-peak/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Where do these psycho democrats come up with this shit - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/radical-democrats-propose-breathe-act-to-empty-federal-prisons-within-10-years/
The FBI is not very good at this - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/breaking-j6-attorney-undercover-law-enforcement-officer-passed-weapons-j6-protesters-get-arrested-clear-entrapment-video/
Matt Walsh goes to number one on amazon, and it's hysterical - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/12/lol-matt-walshs-satirical-kids-book-hits-1-on-amazons-lgbt-list/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
What does Siri think of Biden - https://twitter.com/johnpecco1/status/1467894386855919623
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1467626565966041088
Aaron Lewis - Am I The Only One - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkKb4Zt48x8
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Media admits, democrat shitholes are no go zones - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/12/06/wow-media-openly-advising-public-to-use-the-safari-rules-when-entering-democrat-municipal-regions/
These teachers are what's wrong with education - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1467950217802575877
Seriously, what happened to teachers - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1467981470765490178
Home school your kids, teachers unions are asshoe - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/teachers-union-portland-proposal?utm_source=lwc-trending&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LWC-Trending%202021-12-06
I think we found a dad of the year candidate - https://twitter.com/KurtSchlichter/status/1468051052087762945
China responds to boycott, it's all theatre - https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/news/china-responds-to-planned-us-diplomatic-boycott-of-beijing-winter-olympics/vi-AARwQkS
Communism has been creeping in for years and we let it - https://allnewspipeline.com/All_Of_These_Things_Were_Long_Ago_Warned_Of.php
Rogan calls CNN what they are, a propaganda network - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/joe-rogan-cnn-propoganda?utm_source=lwc-trending&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LWC-Trending%202021-12-06
Canada says no more Moderna for 12-29 year olds - https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/12/no-more-moderna-doses-for-young-men-after-millions-already-given/
These idiots still can't figure it out - https://www.newsweek.com/nearly-70-hospital-workers-test-positive-covid-after-christmas-meal-malaga-spain-1656401
This should happen every time he speaks - https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1467977030339895302
Baldwin can't take the heat from his little stunt - https://www.theepochtimes.com/alec-baldwin-and-wife-hilaria-delete-twitter-accounts-after-abc-interview_4141226.html?utm_medium=epochtimes&;utm_source=telegram
Baldwin don't like being questioned - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELRxYoMwbks
I thought these elite pedophiles was conspiracy theory - https://nypost.com/2021/12/06/sony-fires-playstation-executive-accused-of-pedophilia/
Perfect example of no power, no more money - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/12/lol-clinton-foundation-donations-delcine-nearly-100-from-peak/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Where do these psycho democrats come up with this shit - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/radical-democrats-propose-breathe-act-to-empty-federal-prisons-within-10-years/
The FBI is not very good at this - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/breaking-j6-attorney-undercover-law-enforcement-officer-passed-weapons-j6-protesters-get-arrested-clear-entrapment-video/
Matt Walsh goes to number one on amazon, and it's hysterical - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/12/lol-matt-walshs-satirical-kids-book-hits-1-on-amazons-lgbt-list/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
What does Siri think of Biden - https://twitter.com/johnpecco1/status/1467894386855919623
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1467626565966041088
Aaron Lewis - Am I The Only One - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkKb4Zt48x8
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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