Parental Rights and Custody, an interview with Brian Festa

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Questions about parental rights, child welfare policies, custody decisions, and government authority continue to spark passionate discussions across the country. Where should the line be drawn between protecting children and respecting family autonomy? These complex issues affect families, communities, and public policy in ways that deserve thoughtful conversation. Watch the latest interview to explore different perspectives, legal challenges, and ongoing debates surrounding parental rights, child welfare systems, and custody-related concerns shaping today's headlines.
#ParentalRights #ChildWelfare #FamilyPolicy #PublicDebate #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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