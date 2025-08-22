Kaori Arimoto Roasts Japan's Immigration Policy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secretary General of the Japanese Nationalist/Conservative Party, Kaori Arimoto calls for a stop on all immigration coming to Japan and replacement of corrupt officials that let foreigners in to buy RE all over Tokyo. Kaori uses the US & Europe as an example of what will happen if we don't. #SendThemHome
Made available by Colonel Otaku Gatekeeper @PoliticalAwake.