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Movie Trailer - JOJO RABBIT Official with Scarlett Johansson
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16 views • November 12, 2019
Movie Trailer - JOJO RABBIT Official
www.youtube.com/watch?v=tL4McUzXfFI
FoxSearchlight Published on Sep 3, 2019
Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor
and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman
Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett
Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic
imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Movies worth a second look History, Documentaries, Educational, Mind opening
In Theaters October 18, 2019
Directed by: Taika Waititi
Screenplay by: Taika Waititi, based upon the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens
www.youtube.com/watch?v=tL4McUzXfFI
FoxSearchlight Published on Sep 3, 2019
Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor
and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman
Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett
Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic
imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Movies worth a second look History, Documentaries, Educational, Mind opening
In Theaters October 18, 2019
Directed by: Taika Waititi
Screenplay by: Taika Waititi, based upon the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens
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