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*PROPHECY ALERT* The Vaccine IS NOT the Mark of the Beast!!!
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339 views • September 11, 2021
Link to a video from a man of God teaching TRUTH from the Word of God:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zubMj7k5lA
King James Version Bible references: John 16:4; Revelation 22:18-19; Proverbs 30:5-6; John 8:31-31; Revelation 13:11-17; 2 Thessalonians 2:1-4; Daniel 11:45
Donations can be made via Paypal or Zellepay:
Paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Abby Charland
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zubMj7k5lA
King James Version Bible references: John 16:4; Revelation 22:18-19; Proverbs 30:5-6; John 8:31-31; Revelation 13:11-17; 2 Thessalonians 2:1-4; Daniel 11:45
Donations can be made via Paypal or Zellepay:
Paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Abby Charland
[email protected]
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