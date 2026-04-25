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The Prophetic Warning for 2028... The Timeline That's Shaking The World - Amanda Grace | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
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Tonight 8:30pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!


Amanda Grace

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@ArkOfGraceMinistries

WEBSITE: https://arkofgrace.org/

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To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Kirk Elliott’s Team Go To

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Or Call 720-605-3900


► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

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Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


-------------------------------------------



𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

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► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


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Promo Code: FLYOVER


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


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