3.20.23: DISTRACTIONS everywhere, Putin & Xi meet, Trump indictment? Kari Lake, Pray! [MIRROR]

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[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://andweknow.com/2023/03/20/3-20-23-distractions-everywhere-putin-xi-meet-trump-indictment-kari-lake-pray/
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🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 President Donald Trump at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma today. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.me/c/1323165257/1701
NYC Trump won rally https://t.me/c/1716023008/166850
Jim Breuer balloon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZk0d9r6_9k
the PLANDEMIC was the biggest genocide in recorded human history.... https://t.me/c/1716023008/166830
👀👀JUST IN 🇺🇸🦅 Americans begin to show up at Trump Tower in New York City in support of President Donald J. Trump ahead of his potential arrest. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/116444
1776 days on post https://twitter.com/Captain01470560/status/1637137530448498715?s=20
Listen to Trump's lawyer on the possible precedent being set by the Stormy Daniels witch hunt... Could that lead to a boomerang onto other "past Presidents"? https://t.me/PepeMatter/14861
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