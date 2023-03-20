3.20.23: DISTRACTIONS everywhere, Putin & Xi meet, Trump indictment? Kari Lake, Pray! [MIRROR]



[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2023/03/20/3-20-23-distractions-everywhere-putin-xi-meet-trump-indictment-kari-lake-pray/



Protect your investments with And We Knowhttp://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 President Donald Trump at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma today. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.me/c/1323165257/1701

NYC Trump won rally https://t.me/c/1716023008/166850





Jim Breuer balloon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZk0d9r6_9k





the PLANDEMIC was the biggest genocide in recorded human history.... https://t.me/c/1716023008/166830





👀👀JUST IN 🇺🇸🦅 Americans begin to show up at Trump Tower in New York City in support of President Donald J. Trump ahead of his potential arrest. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/116444





1776 days on post https://twitter.com/Captain01470560/status/1637137530448498715?s=20





Listen to Trump's lawyer on the possible precedent being set by the Stormy Daniels witch hunt... Could that lead to a boomerang onto other "past Presidents"? https://t.me/PepeMatter/14861

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance









🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv











