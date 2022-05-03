Hacking and Brainwashing the Human Race

Evil people have existed in the shadows for thousands of years. These people have used brainwashing methods to steer and guide an unsuspecting population into the abyss. They use these techniques to trick and deceive, and to enslave mankind.



With recent advances in technology, these people seek to "lock in" their control over the masses by literally "hacking" their brains. 5G is necessary to connect all of these people to their control grid.There's no "Theory" about this, these people ADMIT IT! It is a "Conspiracy" though.



The forces of Evil have been assembling their armies for hundreds of years, as the rest of humanity slept, completely unaware that a war was even taking place!



The sleeping giant must now awaken and defeat these Nephilim pets, and disassemble their entire system of propaganda, control, and massive corporate structure!



There's no way to win this battle AND worship money! If your allegiance can be BOUGHT, then YOU are useless in this battle!



I swear allegiance to no country, no flag, or any government, yet I'm a part of the largest army this world has ever seen!



Our weapon of choice is our Faith & His Word

Hebrews 4:12



For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.



The enemy trembles in fear before us, because they know the power of His Word, and the TRUTH it represents!.



Deuteronomy 31:6

6 Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.



Isaiah 41:10

Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness



Any Questions?.