VAXX poisoned NBA champ believes in science & atrial fibrilation

@cookwithclaudia "Grateful for the gift of health, an Apple Watch, and the very best healthcare system! Sean wasn’t experiencing any symptoms, but for the last couple of weeks, his @apple watch had been warning him he was in Atrial Fibrillation (also known A-Fib, it’s when the heart beats irregularly and chaotically and untreated, can lead to a stroke). Enter the amazing cardiology team @methodisthealthcaresa who performed several diagnostic tests and imaging and then shocked his heart back into rhythm in a procedure known as cardioversion. One of us was very nervous but knew we were in the best of hands. The other one just wanted some chicken! 🍗😆 Thank you to our Methodist family, and especially the Trianas, the best father-daughter cardiologists in the business. ❤️❤️ "

