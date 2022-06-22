Wonderful Closing Testimonial from a Family of Our Fellow Fighters

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https://gnews.org/post/p9u6b113
The new Chinese will believe in the new Chinese, hope for the early taking down the Chinese Communist Party, and hope that our compatriots in the China will have an independent mind