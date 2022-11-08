Musk urges Americans to vote Republican

RT





The world’s richest man and, coincidentally, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has endorsed Republicans in the midterm elections. We hear from legal and media analyst Lionel, who says Musk is merely endorsing the so-called Republican 'red tidal wave' – which will occur even without his support.





