The speaker of the Ukraine Air Force Yuri Ignat admits that Ukrainians did not shoot down 150% of the Russian missiles launched,and missiles that are in production.

"Of the six missiles, four were destroyed by air defense, and two, unfortunately, hit the operational airfield near Kirovograd(Kropyvnytskyi). For obvious reasons, I will not talk about the consequences. Such are the realities today. It is necessary to strengthen the whole of Ukraine with air defense systems," Ignat said