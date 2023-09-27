Create New Account
Massive offensive of Ukraine near Rabotino-Verbovoye is in chaos
The Prisoner
The massive offensive launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Rabotino-Verbovoye was chaotic. The Russian Armed Forces while carrying out defensive actions, knocked out Ukrainian troops from several positions, destroyed armored vehicles, and even captured their fighters. Ukrainian multiple attacks in Zaporozhye direction collapsed and have not yet found the key to Russian defense.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

