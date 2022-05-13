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Be courageous and press forward
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43 views • May 13, 2022
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channels are SDCMedia and SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
When times are tough, be of good cheer and press forward relying on God for help and support. Psalm 46 speaks of God as our refuge.
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channels are SDCMedia and SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
When times are tough, be of good cheer and press forward relying on God for help and support. Psalm 46 speaks of God as our refuge.
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