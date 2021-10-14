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China/Big Pharma Sex Trafficking US Tax $ Money Laundering? Purpose of 9/11?
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165 views • October 14, 2021
The whole enchilada just might be revealed in one half hour. Share, subscribe, and my phone and email are in some of the latest Stark Raving Viking blog posts. I have had a front row seat on Monsanto think tank spit balling from 1972. Israeli, Saudi, and Chinese Intelligence met in a poker room outside my basement bedroom door from as early as my age 6, Ludlow, Mass. I was beating older Monsanto men with German accents age 7, 1971 at a Monsanto chess tournament came in third, and I was the only kid out of 100 or so and they were top mind scientists, and some the architects of what was so wrong from 1939 on ...
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