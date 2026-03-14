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Babylon Cannot Fall Quietly – Why the Chaos You're Seeing Is Part of the Plan
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers delivers a sobering and essential message to patriots watching the world fracture in real time: systems do not collapse quietly. For Babylon to fall, a shock is required.


Fear is the tool, not the goal. The events unfolding—fires without explanation, overwhelmed borders, escalating war drums, cyber attacks, empty store shelves, strange illnesses—are not random. They are pressure points. The world is being forced into a temporary halt for two reasons.


First, to transition systems that cannot be switched while everything moves at full speed. Second, to break the trance of normal life and force people to notice what is happening in their own countries.


We were warned there would be a moment that feels overwhelming. A point of maximum pressure. Not to destroy humanity, but to ensure this level of corruption is never allowed to take root again.


If anything, the public still underestimates what lies ahead. When money collapses, movement stops on its own. Without a functioning financial system, the world pauses—whether anyone agrees or not.


So do not live in fear. Fear is what they want. Preparation is what matters. Mentally. Spiritually. Physically.


Evil does not survive the light forever. What is corrupt will fall. And those who endure will help rebuild what is just.


This is not exaggeration. This is the pattern. And the pattern is playing out exactly as warned.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
spiritual preparationpattern recognitionjohn michael chambersfear controlengineered chaossystem transitionbabylon collapsefinancial pauseend of corruption
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