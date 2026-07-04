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EP 37 | Contracts and Consent: Are We Agreeing Without Knowing It? | Liberty Ark Podcast
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Have you ever stopped to consider how many contracts/agreements you enter into throughout your life?


In Episode 37 of the Liberty Ark Podcast, we examine one of the foundational concepts discussed throughout The Great International Heist—contracts and consent.


Many people think of contracts only as documents they intentionally sign. But this conversation explores a broader question: How do agreements, participation, and implied consent operate within modern legal, financial, and administrative systems?


The discussion examines how contracts affect employment, housing, banking, government services, healthcare, and many other areas of daily life. We also explore why understanding the language of contracts may be one of the most valuable skills a person can develop.


Topics include:

• What is a contract?

• Express consent vs. implied consent

• Why contracts form the foundation of modern commerce

• How participation can create legal obligations

• The relationship between contracts and administrative systems

• Why legal language can be difficult to understand

• Rights, obligations, and voluntary agreements

• Commerce and everyday transactions

• Understanding consent before agreeing

• Why education about contracts matters


Throughout the discussion, we encourage viewers to think critically about the agreements they enter into while emphasizing the importance of personal responsibility, informed decision-making, and peaceful interaction with others.


This episode is intended for educational and discussion purposes only. It should not be interpreted as legal, tax, or financial advice.


Inspired by the unpublished manuscript:

The Great International Heist

By Rebecca and Jonathan Rodrigues


Join us as we continue exploring the legal, financial, and social structures that influence modern life.

________________________________________

Links

🌐 Website:

https://libertyarkpodcast.com


🐇 White Rabbit Academy:

https://libertyarkpodcast.com/whiterabbit


📺 Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/LibertyArkPodcast


𝕏 X:

https://x.com/libertyarkshow


▶️ YouTube:

https://youtube.com/@LibertyArkPodcast


📸 Instagram:

https://instagram.com/libertyarkpodcast


#LibertyArkPodcast

#Contracts

#Consent

#ImpliedConsent

#ContractLaw

#CommercialLaw

#LegalEducation

#CriticalThinking

#TheGreatInternationalHeist

#Freedom

Keywords
governmentconsentcommercecontractscommercial lawlegal systemcontract lawlegal educationliberty ark podcastadministrative lawcontracts explainedimplied consentexpress consent
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