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Topic 20 - Divided and Plotting
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10 views • September 29, 2021
You can not contradict that after the Holy Spirit came and initiated God's unity with humans through the Holy Spirit, it would divide the whole Earth into two camps. God's camp, and the relentless evil one, who soon will lose this war.
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