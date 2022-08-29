Soundbite - Ep.253.1 - What would you do next?

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#Adrian #health #DennisO'ConnorSoundbite from Episode 253 with Dennis O’Connor of https://awakeninginhealth.com/ reached out to me recently to have a chat. What followed that delightful discussion was this 3 way conversation that included Shay Ryan Douglas of http://www.earthheroestv.com/
I thought you might like to listen to it. We had a few problems with some of the audio but the content was, I feel, really interesting and thought provoking.
To listen to the full episode:
Podcast: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/ or https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
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