05.23.23 Ruminations During Caffination: Somethings Up!

30 Tons of Ammonium Nitrate goes missing, the political elites issued sat phones, Russia takes Bahtmut and it's all just a coincidence. Yup Nothing to see here, move along. Just coincidences, happens all the time ;)
PS. I forgot the false flag attack on the WH yesterday. You know a u haul truck like Timmy drove in OKC (allegedly)
