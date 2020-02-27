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Clones R Us! The Boys From Brazil Examined!
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164 views • February 27, 2020
This video is for discussion purposes only. Take all this information with a grain of salt. I am not a scientist and couldn't say if they could duplicate a person using DNA. I know they cant duplicate plants and trees ( Senator's clone- "The Phoenix"- https://www.tripadvisor.com/LocationPhotoDirectLink-g34400-d2233025-i71780675-Big_Tree_Park-Longwood_Florida.html ) but not sure how far we have gone on making copies of man. Would our Creator allow it since we chose to go our own way? He said he would shorten the days in the end times so there would be normal people left. I know satans puppets at the top have no empathy and can take life with no regret but is that do to inbreeding, cloning, or just giving their selves over to the beast? “And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect's sake those days shall be shortened.” Matthew 24:22
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