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COVID-19 VACCINE ALERT - The Whole Truth (MUST WATCH VIDEO)
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223 views • October 26, 2020
Eye opening video by French Professor Jean-Bernard Fourtillan. He points out the dangers of the upcoming Covid-19 vaccine along with its link to 5G and the soon to be introduced global cryptocurrency. Please spread the link to this video.
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