Situation Update, Jan 30, 2023 - WOKE IDIOTS colliding with reality on everything: War, climate, energy and more

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0:00 Intro
3:10 Damar Hamlin
15:22 US Senate
25:27 Food Crisis
28:05 Memphis Police
33:55 Nuclear Annihilation
45:05 Dmitry Medvedev
57:03 Pharmacists Shortage
1:07:00 Clean Energy
1:29:03 MAMBA Air Defense Systems
- Health freedom attorney Jonathan Emord announces run for US Senate in VA
- Did Damar Hamlin post a "proof of life" video? Why is it all SCRIPTED?
- Huge commercial egg farm goes up in flames in latest act of potential sabotage
- Memphis hires low-IQ felons and turns them into cops, then wonders why things go wrong
- Have you noticed how people who keep taking vaccines are THE WORST of humankind?
- Low-IQ, high-obedience vaccine zealots keep taking themselves out (credit Bill Gates?)
- Russia's Medvedev warns "everything will be turned to dust" if NATO keeps sending tanks
- M1 Abrams tank was designed by MORONS and runs on a fragile, fuel-guzzling JET ENGINE
- WHO publishes list of critical medicines nations should stockpile for nuclear war
- The VANISHING of the pharmacists - pharmacies CUT HOURS as they run out of pharmacists
- Minnesota commits ENERGY SUICIDE in bid to ban all fossil fuels from the power grid
- This will plunge Minnesota into the 19th century and cause property values to collapse
- Electric vehicles will be USELESS in Minnesota as the entire state power grid craters
- It's now MORE expensive per mile to drive an electric vehicle vs. a combustion gas engine
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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