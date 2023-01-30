Situation Update, Jan 30, 2023 - WOKE IDIOTS colliding with reality on everything: War, climate, energy and more

0:00 Intro

3:10 Damar Hamlin

15:22 US Senate

25:27 Food Crisis

28:05 Memphis Police

33:55 Nuclear Annihilation

45:05 Dmitry Medvedev

57:03 Pharmacists Shortage

1:07:00 Clean Energy

1:29:03 MAMBA Air Defense Systems





- Health freedom attorney Jonathan Emord announces run for US Senate in VA

- Did Damar Hamlin post a "proof of life" video? Why is it all SCRIPTED?

- Huge commercial egg farm goes up in flames in latest act of potential sabotage

- Memphis hires low-IQ felons and turns them into cops, then wonders why things go wrong

- Have you noticed how people who keep taking vaccines are THE WORST of humankind?

- Low-IQ, high-obedience vaccine zealots keep taking themselves out (credit Bill Gates?)

- Russia's Medvedev warns "everything will be turned to dust" if NATO keeps sending tanks

- M1 Abrams tank was designed by MORONS and runs on a fragile, fuel-guzzling JET ENGINE

- WHO publishes list of critical medicines nations should stockpile for nuclear war

- The VANISHING of the pharmacists - pharmacies CUT HOURS as they run out of pharmacists

- Minnesota commits ENERGY SUICIDE in bid to ban all fossil fuels from the power grid

- This will plunge Minnesota into the 19th century and cause property values to collapse

- Electric vehicles will be USELESS in Minnesota as the entire state power grid craters

- It's now MORE expensive per mile to drive an electric vehicle vs. a combustion gas engine





