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The Spike Protein In The Covid Jab Is A Very Dangerous Toxin - Dr. Byram Bridle
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15516 views • June 01, 2021
MIRRORED from SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
Even though Dr. Byram Bridle loses nearly all credibility by stating he is "normally" PRO-VACCINE, he does put out some good information here. This Professor of Viral Immunology states that the spike protein in the covid jabs are a very dangerous toxin. This 8 minute video can save your life, your children's lives and your grandchildren’s lives.
Even though Dr. Byram Bridle loses nearly all credibility by stating he is "normally" PRO-VACCINE, he does put out some good information here. This Professor of Viral Immunology states that the spike protein in the covid jabs are a very dangerous toxin. This 8 minute video can save your life, your children's lives and your grandchildren’s lives.
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