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Pathological Lying Liberals Say January 6th Was 1000% Worse Than 9/11!
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40 views • May 27, 2021
A Huffington Post writer makes a wildly inaccurate comparison as he claims the storming of the Capitol on January 6th was 1000% worse that the events and deaths that took place on 9/11.
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