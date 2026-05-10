Germany's War: Europe's Strongest Military in 2039 with Dirk Pohlmann, Thomas Fazi & Robert Cibis.

Germany's War: Europe's Strongest Military in 2039? Germany is currently rebuilding its armed forces. Its plan is to become Europe's strongest military by 2039, hitting 260K–300K active troops by 2035, and becoming fully "war-ready" by 2029. Defense spending has expanded from roughly €62 billion in 2024 to €86 billion in the following year, with plans reaching €108 billion in the current cycle and 180-190 billion euros by 2030 (about 3.5% of GDP or higher). Military spending has become the last remaining stimulus in an economy still weighed down by stagnation.

This strategy will come at cost by diverting scarce resources away from the productive private sector and undermining long-term competitiveness. Some have questioned whether Friedrich Merz is effectively constructing a second pillar of a managed "artificial economy," alongside the heavily subsidized and unsustainable green transformation sector. Is this even possible? And what do the citizens think as they watch their pensions fall and cost of living rise. If sustained, where does it take Germany?

We discuss with our European experts on where geopolitics is moving, what of Transatlantic relations and NATO if there is a clever plan we are just not seeing from our dear leaders.

Mike Ryan HOST.

Guests:

Dirk Pohlmann has been a journalist for more than 35 years. He has written and directed more than 25 documentaries for German and French TV, which have aired in more than 30 countries, including USA, UK, Russia, Canada and Australia. Dirk publishes on video blogs and in various alternative media sites.

Thomas Fazi is writer and journalist, author of several books including Reclaiming the State and The Covid Consensus. He is a columnist for the magazines UnHerd and Compact.

Robert Cibis is a producer, director, and author of films, documentaries, and TV shows, as well as a book publisher and editor-in-chief of oval.media. Robert made it his mission to convey a new perspective on power mechanics. His goal is to foster active citizenship by providing a deeper understanding of the world through a variety of media.

About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world.

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