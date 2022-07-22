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SSN Bullseye Attack On The Natural Immune System, Attack On Our Nation Equals Treason
Freedom Watchers Groups
Freedom Watchers Groups
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121 views • July 22, 2022

Attack On The Natural Immune System Attack On Our Nation Equals Treason and Crimes Against Humanity Please Share

Dr Harvey Risch

Medical Credibility

Government Institutions

Suppression of Information

Suppression of Treatments

German Study 1 in 5,000 are injured

The Australian Study chart

More than 100,00 Americans may have been injured

Dr. Makary                  

White House

Immune System

Mutations

Dr. Gupta

President Biden

Spreading

Protocols

Contact Tracing


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FAIR USE: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.

TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized generated from other sources

Keywords
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