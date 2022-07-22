SSN Bullseye Attack On The Natural Immune System, Attack On Our Nation Equals Treason

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Attack
On The Natural Immune System Attack On Our Nation Equals Treason and Crimes
Against Humanity Please Share
Dr Harvey Risch
Medical Credibility
Government Institutions
Suppression of Information
Suppression of Treatments
German Study 1 in 5,000 are injured
The Australian Study chart
More than 100,00 Americans may have been injured
Dr. Makary
White House
Immune System
Mutations
Dr. Gupta
President Biden
Spreading
Protocols
Contact Tracing
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