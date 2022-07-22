SSN Bullseye Attack On The Natural Immune System, Attack On Our Nation Equals Treason

Attack On The Natural Immune System Attack On Our Nation Equals Treason and Crimes Against Humanity Please Share



Dr Harvey Risch

Medical Credibility

Government Institutions

Suppression of Information

Suppression of Treatments

German Study 1 in 5,000 are injured

The Australian Study chart

More than 100,00 Americans may have been injured

Dr. Makary

White House

Immune System

Mutations

Dr. Gupta

President Biden

Spreading

Protocols

Contact Tracing





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