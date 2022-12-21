Create New Account
#232 - How To Be Free From CBDC's (Central Bank Digital Currencies)
Kingdom Awake with Cory Gray
Published Yesterday |

This is an episode you should radically spread like peoples lives depend on it. Simple truths to radically solve difficult economic situations. Jesus is Lord and God alwasys has the answers when we look to him. I hope this blesses you and empowers you to take corresponding action. As enough of us take action the whole centralized currency systems collapse. 

Follow the rest of my podcasts by searching "Kingdom Business Lifestyle" or https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com

Learn more in my new book @ https://bornagainaskings.com

 (USA orders) outside of USA use Amazon. 

cbdccbdcsdigital currenciescentral bank digital currenciesnew economyparallel economy

