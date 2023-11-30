Create New Account
Whistleblower Uncovers Spikes in Military Medical Records
The New American
An active-duty Navy Medical Service Corps officer has revealed alarming trends in medical records of our nation’s servicemen since rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines. Will his viral video delineating some of the statistics mean trouble from military superiors? How will the news affect renewed armed forces recruitment efforts?

Also, foreign policy architect Henry Kissinger dies at 100. A House Committee report reveals that the Biden administration is spending hundreds of billions per year to care for illegal immigrants. Thanks to AI, seeing is no longer believing. And a court in the Canadian province of Ontario rules in favor of a teacher silenced over transgender book concerns. Plus, John Birch Society researcher Peter Rykowski joins us to discuss rank-choice voting.

