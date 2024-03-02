WAS JESUS GAY? w/David Whited - EP#1 | Alpha Dad Show w/ Colton Whited + Andrew Blumer

Join us today at 2pm CST for Episode 1! Don’t let the title deter you… this show promises to be incredible, featuring David Whited from Flyover Conservatives as our esteemed first Alpha Dad guest. We'll delve into the profound questions: Who was Jesus? What is the cultural narrative surrounding Him? And, most importantly, how can you become the man, husband, and father that God created you to be? Don't miss out on this enlightening discussion!









Introducing Alpha Dad, the podcast that redefines what it means to be a man, blending the principles of Christian values with practical advice on business, finance, and personal success. Join your hosts Colton Whited and Andrew Blumer as they guide you on an inspiring journey of self-discovery, empowering you to become the ultimate Alpha Dad in all aspects of life.









Andrew Blumer: Hailing from Tulsa, Oklahoma, meet a successful businessman and coach who embodies masculinity in an extraordinary way. Proudly fathering one son, with another on the way, he serves as an inspiration to many with much wisdom to share.









Colton Whited: Meet a successful businessman and the accomplished COO of Flyover Conservatives. With great pride, he embraces the role of a loving father to three remarkable children and a devoted husband to an extraordinary woman.









