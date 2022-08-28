Sunday Long Live Radio 📻 Rea Gone Wild!

My song selection comes on! WOOOOOOOOOOOO!





I chose Billy Idol's Eyes Without A Face as my overall theme of the last 2 and so years😷





Great stuff today from Katy Daly, The Conspiratorium [Jamie and Lep], Joss the BOSS! and Ed the Bear!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_k-ihzSjqQ - DID BILLY IDOL PREDICT THE FUTURE? MASK CULTURE AND BILLY IDOL • EYES WITHOUT A FACE





https://nypost.com/2022/08/27/city-officials-rip-texas-abbott-after-more-migrants-arrive



Here's a Link To The "Conspiratorium Consultants" Lep & Jami. https://player.fm/series/3364675







