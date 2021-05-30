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S.A.S. Counter Terrorism - Black Kit, Weapons, Immediate Action
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81 views • May 30, 2021
2 Clips i cut out from SAS - Survival Secrets. The first clip they show the C.T Black Kit, in the Second Clip they show what an Immediate Action Drill would look like and what weapons the Special Air Service would use in a Counter Terrorist Situation.
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