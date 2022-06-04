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성령의 음성 분별법, 내 안에 세가지 목소리가 있다? 성령의 음성, 마귀의 음성, 내 자신의 음성....? 무엇이 진실이고 그 것을 분별하는 방법은?
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0 view • June 04, 2022
흔히들 은사주의 사역자들이 말하는 내 안에 세가지 음성이 있다고 하는데, 그 것이 정말 맞는 이야기인가? 에 대해서 차근차근 말씀드리고자 합니다. 이 콘텐츠는 인공지능 가상 연기자 서비스, 타입캐스트를 활용하여 제작되었습니다.출연진: (사용하신 캐릭터의 이름을 모두 적어주세요)https://typecast.ai?attributeId=6280412ada8a386463934ae6 성령의 음성 분별법,성령의 음성 구별법,마귀의 음성,성령의 음성,내 자신의 음성,미혹,마지막때,거짓선지자들 Pixabay에서 Alex_MakeMusic의 음악
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