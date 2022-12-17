A Jump in the Number of Chinese Seeking To Move to Canada

https://gnews.org/articles/594183
摘要：12/13/2022 From July to September this year, the number of Chinese people applying to immigrate to Canada increased by 15%. Canada’s Department of Immigration and Citizenship received 9,925 applications from Chinese for permanent residence in the third quarter, 15% more than in the same quarter of 2021.
