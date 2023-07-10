🚨🚨Operation BLUE BEAM to bring in a ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT?🧐
“Holograms with drones inside that will do actual damage to people by BLOWING up buildings and killing people!!! The United Nations will then come out and tell us to UNITE as ONE!!! They will tell us that we need a GLOBAL military, government and banking system”😳
Lets hope that it doesn’t get there BUT I would not be surprised!! Look at 9-11?? Look at #Covid?? Look at ‘the Spanish Flu’?? All orchestrated and INSANE events👇
source: @MGibsonOfficial (tiktok)
https://twitter.com/bambkb/status/1678028583606931456?s=20
