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The Stew Peters Show 03. 31. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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51 views • March 31, 2022
Russia Calls For Return of President Trump, Spiritual Genocide & Satanist Mercs in Ukraine

Thursday on the Stew Peters Show, Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall share top tier geopolitical analysis on the continuing war in Ukraine, as Russian leaders call for regime change in America, and a return of President Trump. They also detail the shocking revelation that literal satan worshipping American mercenaries are among those killed by the Christian Russian army.

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Dr. Ariyana Love discusses the targets of the Ukrainian bioweapon labs, and details the real reason Russia invaded Ukraine, including the Biden-backed genetically-targeted bioweapons program, and the Khazar’s immunity to the tools of death.

Pastor Todd Coconato addresses the Christian conviction and obligation we have to call out corruption and evil, so we can properly defend and preserve our God-loving America.

Visit Pastor Todd's website to find more information on his ministry work: https://toddcoconato.com/.

And, Lauren and Edward address the attack by the LGBTQ cult in Florida, as the left melts down over Governor DeSantis' bill to criminalize the sexualization of kindergarteners.

Don't miss a moment of Thursday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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