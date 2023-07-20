Create New Account
Peter Navarro | Canada's Plague on America & A Special Place in Hell for Justin Trudeau
Peter Navarro
44 views
Published Yesterday

Navarro sits in for Steve Bannon on the War Room and explains how Canada is screwing both America and themselves because of woke, stupid policies AND how Chinese digital prison just got a lot bigger.

americapeter navarrojustin trudeaucanadabannons war room

