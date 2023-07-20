Peter Navarro | Canada's Plague on America & A Special Place in Hell for Justin Trudeau

Navarro sits in for Steve Bannon on the War Room and explains how Canada is screwing both America and themselves because of woke, stupid policies AND how Chinese digital prison just got a lot bigger.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.