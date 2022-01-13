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Corona Beer Tests Positive for COVID-19
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144 views • January 13, 2022
An unidentified woman posted a video using a COVID-19 rapid test on a bottle of Corona beer. Sure enough, the bottle of Corona tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
This suggests that either Corona beer is contaminated with the COVID-19 virus, or these COVID-19 rapid tests are faulty and produce false positives.
https://commonsenseevaluation.com/2022/01/13/corona-beer-tests-positive-for-covid-19/
This suggests that either Corona beer is contaminated with the COVID-19 virus, or these COVID-19 rapid tests are faulty and produce false positives.
https://commonsenseevaluation.com/2022/01/13/corona-beer-tests-positive-for-covid-19/
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