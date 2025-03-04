The French are complaining that a Russian Su-35 made 3 close proximity passes near their drone in the Eastern Mediterranean

The French are complaining that a Russian Su-35 made three close proximity passes near their drone in the Eastern Mediterranean.

They described it as an intentional, unprofessional, and aggressive action.

Adding:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni rejects offers from France and the UK to send troops to Ukraine.

"Regarding the proposal to send European soldiers put forward by France and the United Kingdom... I think it is very difficult to implement, I am not sure of the effectiveness, which is the reason why, as you know, we have announced that we will not send Italian soldiers to Ukraine," Meloni said.