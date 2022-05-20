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Can you really trust WHO when they can declare the pandemic out of thin air anytime they want? Or change the definition of words however they want?
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50 views • May 20, 2022
Can you really trust WHO when they can declare the pandemic out of thin air anytime they want? Or change the definition of words however they want? What about WHO donors, conflicts of interest & history? What the evidence says?
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