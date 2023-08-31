Create New Account
Enduring Soldiers
Fire & Grace Church
November 29th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches an important message about enduring as a soldier of God. We must be diligent soldiers in this spiritual war and add to our faith as described in 2 Peter 1:1-11. Our endurance is to serve the Lord Jesus Christ and receive a crown of life that shall not perish (James 1:12).


"Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ." 2 Timothy 2:3

spiritual warfareendurancedean odle

