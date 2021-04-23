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The free world died of COVID
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43 views • April 23, 2021
AIER, Kate Wand, April 22, 2021
"The Western values that some of us hold near and dear to our hearts are not shared by our ruling class. The Free World, as a united force, was indeed very sick for the better part of the 21st century, but it has finally died from Covid-19. The concept only lives on in our imaginations and memories. The Covid era has exposed that these values that supposedly united the West are nothing more than a facade."
"The Free World Died of Covid-19"
An Essay by Jordan Schachtel
https://www.aier.org/article/the-free-world-died-of-covid-19/
Jordan Schachtel is an investigative journalist and foreign policy analyst based in Washington, D.C.
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/aierdotorg/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aier
Instagram: https://instagram.com/aierdotorg/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/americaninstituteforeconomicresearch
Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJOXzGO90Ko
"The Western values that some of us hold near and dear to our hearts are not shared by our ruling class. The Free World, as a united force, was indeed very sick for the better part of the 21st century, but it has finally died from Covid-19. The concept only lives on in our imaginations and memories. The Covid era has exposed that these values that supposedly united the West are nothing more than a facade."
"The Free World Died of Covid-19"
An Essay by Jordan Schachtel
https://www.aier.org/article/the-free-world-died-of-covid-19/
Jordan Schachtel is an investigative journalist and foreign policy analyst based in Washington, D.C.
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/aierdotorg/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aier
Instagram: https://instagram.com/aierdotorg/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/americaninstituteforeconomicresearch
Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJOXzGO90Ko
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