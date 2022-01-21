THE DAVOS AGENDA REVEALS GOVERNANCE 4.0 - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
56459 subscribers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220120/
This week on the New World Next Week: the Davos Agenda for Governance 4.0 unfolds on your telescreen; Visa launches a platform for governments to test CBDCs; and Taliban weed is is set to attract millions in foreign investment.