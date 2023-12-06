Create New Account
Joe Biden’s border blunder costing him votes
Published 18 hours ago

Senior Editor-at- Large at Newsweek Josh Hammer has urged Republicans to take advantage of the fact Joe Biden is a “dead man walking” when it comes to handling illegal immigration. “Not only are they not trying to mitigate the damage, they are actually throwing fuel right into the fire, trying to make it worse. “I think this is the issue Republicans should run on in the election year,” he told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi. “Joe Biden is a dead man walking when it comes to this issue, and I hope that Republicans take advantage of that opportunity." NBC News polling shows the Republican Party now holds an 18-point lead when it comes to handling immigration. Polls also suggest Trump is eating into Biden’s lead among Latino voters.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


current eventsnewspolitics

