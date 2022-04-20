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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/20/2022
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0 view • April 20, 2022
Today's update deals with what we as Americans have to realize, before we all lose our freedoms that so many of our sons and daughters have fought and died to preserve. We have a whole branch of government now, that wants that destruction, and is working overtime to get it..
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