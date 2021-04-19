First BlackOps3 Gameplay On My New Computer - MYSTORY Nr28

First BlackOps3 Gameplay On My New Computer - MYSTORY Nr28Blops3 On A Proper Gpu For The First TimeHello World, Hello Viewers!KEYWORDS:First time CallOfDuty BlackOps3 on my new pc.First time Blops3 player basically.Blops3 ultra graphics.Cod Blops3 in 2020.Cod BlackOps but 2020 and new.PLAYLIST:TAGS:#blackops3, #callofduty, #firsttime, #gpu#futuristic, #boostjump, #jetpack#zombies, #newvideo_______________ VIDEO-BLOG-POST _______________The main text section of this text blog post starts here0:00 - INTROHello World!In this video and post I am describing my transcendent experience of playing Call Of Duty Black Ops 3 for the first time on my new properly powerful gaming workstation pc.Read the following or watch the video to know my story.10:00 - LAPTOPWhen I first bought Black Ops3 I had to try running this game on a Gt540m laptop graphics card which was not particularly powerful.What I am trying to say it that I had to unlock potato settings to run this game because my Gpu could not be considered appropriately powerful.15:00 - COMPUTERAfter years of use I decided to get a gaming and workstation pc with some powerful hardware and I started this channel with proper videos.Until writing these lines I did not have installed this nice videogame called Black Ops 3.20:00 - GRAPHICSNow I was able to run games on proper settings.I actually mean high settings while still being able to properly make videos, which is necessary for someone who is trying to make videos…In case this was not self-explanatory.25:00 - GPUMy new Gpu in my tower pc is a Geforce card so it is green which means it is powerful.Just kidding, I know that the colour of a Gpu is irrelevant for performance.Feel free to watch my video or read my posts.30:00 - OUTRODue to the fact that Cod Blops3 has a Zombie campaign mode I like it.It also luckily features some functions like multiple modes and splitscreen on Pc which I think is cool if you want to meet humans in the analog world to play games on the same screen.Follow me everywhere and drop as many comments as you want, I’d also consider it helpful if you could like my videos and posts and stuff…Or not.Have a great decade.Yours Sincerely,ATMODEPTHX - About Section/ Personal StuffPersonal Extra Keywords:videogame, videospiel, 电子游戏, видеоигра, ビデオゲーム, jeuvidéo, videojuego, βιντεοπαιχνίδι, वीडियोगेम, משחקוידאוvideos, gamer, gameplay, newpost, channel, fun, entertainment, epic, weird, strange, independent, youtuber, content, gameing, exclusive, music, blogs, posts, story, mystoryAll My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)My Signature: My Short SignatureATMODEPTHgaming, fun, creativeBackup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups