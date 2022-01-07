BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What is the Section 861 income tax argument, and why was Larken Rose sent to prison over it?
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
145 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
165 views • January 07, 2022
In 2005, Larken Rose DARED the Department of Justice to indict him so he could argue before a jury that the wording of Section 861 of the Internal Revenue Code means that most Americans are not required to file and pay income taxes. The jury disagreed and Larken was sent to prison for 15 months.
In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, who founded Freedom Law School in 1996 and attended Larken’s jury trial in 2005, will explain the Section 861 argument and why Larken went to prison.
Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar taxsocial security tax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says Russia Has &#8220;Lost Control&#8221; of Diesel Industry, Calls for End to Ukraine War

Trump Says Russia Has “Lost Control” of Diesel Industry, Calls for End to Ukraine War

Garrison Vance
Tech CEOs Urge Slowdown in AI Development as Stocks Plunge

Tech CEOs Urge Slowdown in AI Development as Stocks Plunge

Chase Codewell
Trump Discloses 1,156 July Trades, Including Up to $25 Million Each in Microsoft, Amazon Sales

Trump Discloses 1,156 July Trades, Including Up to $25 Million Each in Microsoft, Amazon Sales

Sterling Ashworth
Iran Warns Regional Airports Could Be &#8220;Paralyzed&#8221; Over U.S. Aviation Sanctions

Iran Warns Regional Airports Could Be “Paralyzed” Over U.S. Aviation Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Nepal Seeks Climate Compensation for August Flood as Experts Dispute CO2 Link

Nepal Seeks Climate Compensation for August Flood as Experts Dispute CO2 Link

Garrison Vance
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy